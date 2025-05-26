BioSig Stock Surges Following Share Exchange Deal With Streamex

BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM recently entered into a definitive share exchange agreement with Streamex Exchange Corporation (Streamex), a private company focused on the tokenization of real-world assets. This strategic move marks BioSig’s entry into the rapidly growing blockchain and digital asset sector, with an emphasis on bringing commodity markets on-chain.

With this agreement, BioSig is positioning itself to tap into the growing global commodities market through innovative blockchain solutions. This merger not only diversifies BioSig’s business model but also aligns it with the future of decentralized finance, unlocking new opportunities for growth and market relevance in the digital age.

Likely Trend of BSGM Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company soared 24.4% and closed at $5.28 on Friday. In the year-to-date period, BSGM’s shares have gained 254.4% against the industry’s 10.5% decline. The S&P 500 decreased 1.9% in the same time frame.

This deal can significantly boost BSGM’s business in the long run by transforming its core identity from a traditional medtech company into a diversified player in the blockchain and digital asset space. By integrating Streamex’s platform for real-world asset tokenization, especially in commodities, BSGM gains access to a high-growth, trillion-dollar market far beyond its original scope. This diversification can open new revenue streams, attract fintech-focused investors, and enhance the company’s strategic value.

Meanwhile, BSGM currently has a market capitalization of $144.1 million. The company expects its earnings to improve 73.3% in 2025 year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Details on BioSig’s Deal With Streamex

Real-world asset tokenization is the process of converting physical or traditional assets, such as real estate, commodities, or artwork, into digital tokens on a blockchain. These tokens represent ownership or rights to the underlying asset, enabling easier transfer, fractional ownership, and increased liquidity. BSGM is likely to benefit from this deal by gaining access to Streamex’s innovative blockchain technology and expertise in real-world asset tokenization, allowing it to diversify beyond medical technology into the fast-growing digital asset and commodities markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Streamex will become a wholly owned subsidiary of BioSig through a share exchange transaction. All outstanding shares of Streamex will be exchanged for new shares of BioSig common stock. Streamex shareholders will receive 75% of BioSig’s fully diluted common stock in exchange for all Streamex shares. At closing, they will get 19.9% initially (per Nasdaq rules), and the remaining shares, up to 75%, will be issued after BioSig shareholders approve the deal. Post-approval, existing BioSig shareholders will retain 25% ownership in the combined company.

BSGM’s Favorable Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global tokenization market size was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021, and it is projected to reach $5.6 billion by the end of 2026 at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.

The tokenization market is driven by the growing demand for increased liquidity, transparency, and accessibility in traditional asset markets. Advances in blockchain technology enable the digitization of real-world assets, making it easier to trade, fractionalize, and transfer ownership globally.

BSGM’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

BSGM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are CVS Health Corporation CVS, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR and AngioDynamics ANGO.

CVS Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Revenues of $94.59 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 1.8%. CVS Health has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.4%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 18.1%.

Integer Holdings reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.31, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. Revenues of $437.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Integer Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 18.4%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 2.8%.

AngioDynamics, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported a third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of 3 cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 13-cent loss. Revenues of $72 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.

ANGO has an estimated fiscal 2026 earnings growth rate of 27.8% compared with the S&P 500 Composite’s 10.5% growth. AngioDynamics’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 70.9%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Biosig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.