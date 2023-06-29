BioSig (BSGM) Inks New Deal to Advance AI in Electrophysiology

BioSig Technologies BSGM, a renowned medical device company specializing in intracardiac signal visualization, has announced a significant step forward in the research and development of its artificial intelligence (AI) medical device platform. The company has entered into a collaboration with its technical advisory partner Reified Labs, based in Cambridge, MA, to drive innovation in this field.

This latest partnership will enable BioSig to deliver unmatched accuracy and precision in the field of intracardiac signal visualization.

Harnessing Integrated Healthcare Datasets

BioSig's AI medical device platform will be built upon integrated healthcare datasets. These datasets begin with extensive electrocardiogram and IECG data obtained through the company's PURE EP Platform. By leveraging this vast dataset, BioSig aims to develop a foundational machine learning (ML) model that will enhance the accuracy and efficacy of medical device technology.

More on the Collaboration

Reified Labs is a provider of advanced technical advisory services focused on artificial intelligence within the life sciences industry. Led by Dr. Alexander D. Wissner-Gross, a distinguished computer scientist, physicist, entrepreneur, and author with Harvard and MIT training, Reified Labs brings its huge expertise to the collaboration.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The latest deal follows BioSig and Reified Labs’ collaboration in 2019, which resulted in multiple patent applications and a research publication on AI-enhanced electrocardiogram lead placement mapping.

Dr. Wissner-Gross recently delivered a keynote address titled "Unsupervised Medicine: The Next Wave of AI in Healthcare." The speech highlighted the huge progress made in unsupervised machine learning models, with a particular focus on artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Through the collaboration with BioSig, Dr. Wissner-Gross showcased the potential of AGI in revolutionizing healthcare. This revolutionary approach to AI in the medical field has accelerated the expected arrival date of AGI from 2043 to 2026 in just the past two years.

A Promising Future

The collaboration between BioSig and Reified Labs is paving the way for groundbreaking advancements and improved patient outcomes in the field of electrophysiology. As it applies AGI and digital signal processing to analyze signals from the human “electrome" encompassing all electrical and ionic currents in the body, the potential for medical breakthroughs related to peripheral nervous system disorders is vast.

Market Prospects

Going by the Acumen Research and Consulting report, the global electrophysiology devices market is expected to witness substantial growth. It is projected to reach $17.6 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR of 10.9% between 2023 and 2032.

The integration of AI and ML in electrophysiology devices is a major driving force behind this growth, offering opportunities for improved diagnostics, enhanced procedural efficiency and personalized treatment options. As technology continues to advance, the field of electrophysiology is poised for further transformation, revolutionizing the way cardiac conditions are diagnosed and treated, and ultimately improving the lives of patients worldwide.

Share Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of BioSig have improved 82.4% compared with the industry’s rise of 12.4%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

BioSig currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are Penumbra PEN, Lantheus LNTH and Haemonetics HAE. Penumbra, Lantheus and Haemonetics each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Penumbra’s stock has surged 164.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Penumbra’s earnings per share (EPS) has remained constant at $1.56 for 2023 and $2.56 for 2024 in the past 30 days.

PEN’s earnings beat the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 109.42%. In the last reported quarter, the company registered an earnings surprise of 109.09%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lantheus’ 2023 EPS has remained constant at $5.60 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 28% in the past year against the industry’s 20.8% decline.

LNTH’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.77%. In the last reported quarter, the company recorded an earnings surprise of 13.95%.

Estimates for Haemonetics’ EPS for 2023 have increased from $3.55 to $3.56 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 28.9% in the past year against the industry’s 20.8% decline.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.21%. In the last reported quarter, Haemonetics delivered an earnings surprise of 13.2%.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Biosig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.