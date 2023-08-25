BioSig (BSGM) Grows in Arrhythmia Care With Subscription Model

BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM has made a transformative stride in the field of intracardiac signal visualization with the launch of its subscription model for the PURE EP Platform. This strategic move, while aligning perfectly with the company's vision, caters to the evolving needs of electrophysiologists and cardiology spaces.

The recent agreement with the prestigious Cleveland Clinic marks a significant milestone in this endeavor.

BioSig's subscription model for PURE EP provides electrophysiologists and cardiology departments with great flexibility. It allows access to the latest features and the ability to customize the rich suite of PURE EP software capabilities to meet their specific needs. This combination of hardware and software offers real-time, ultra-pure cardiac signal data, opening up new horizons in arrhythmia care and procedures.

BioSig's shift to a subscription-based model reflects a strategic move from a traditional ownership paradigm to a value-centric approach. Gray Fleming, the chief commercial officer of BioSig, emphasized that the subscription model aligns with the company's drive to advance technology boundaries, focusing on signal hygiene, analysis and data application. This shift not only promotes constant innovation but also supports operational expenditure goals by optimizing day-to-day department expenses, freeing medical professionals from the burdens of ownership and maintenance.



Clinical Validation and Collaborative Innovation

The partnership with Cleveland Clinic, a renowned institution in cardiology and heart surgery, further solidifies BioSig's commitment to innovation and clinical validation. The recent research presented at the Heart Rhythm Society 2023 showcased the effectiveness of PURE EP's signal guidance in optimizing ablation procedures. The findings, demonstrating a 66% reduction in procedure time while maintaining accuracy and precision during pulmonary vein isolation, underscore the potential clinical benefits of the platform.

Market Prospect

According to a Polaris Market Research report, the global arrhythmia treatment market was valued at $6.39 billion in 2021. It is poised for robust expansion at a CAGR of 6.8% throughout the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Unhealthy dietary habits, notably the surge in junk food/fast food consumption, are triggering a decline in global population health, fostering higher rates of obesity, particularly in developed nations. This escalating obesity epidemic is set to fuel vertical growth. Moreover, the prevalence of risk factors, like smoking, significantly augments the disorder's incidence, propelling the market forward. The market is further driven by a rising prevalence of arrhythmia in Asia, highlighting substantial growth potential across the region. With these factors harmonizing, the global arrhythmia treatment market holds promise for the future.

Price Performance

In the past year, BSGM shares have decreased 48.4% against the industry’s rise of 0.5%.

