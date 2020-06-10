Bioscience Industry ‘One of the Great Success Stories of the Public Markets,’ Says Nasdaq CEO

The bioscience industry has flourished in recent years and has proven equally resilient during the pandemic. As companies work around-the-clock toward a COVID-19 vaccine and treatment, biotech stocks have outperformed as investors repeatedly bet on progress and innovation. The ability for biotech companies to tap the public markets during critical times of research and development highlights “one of the great success stories of the public markets,” says Nasdaq President and Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman.

During a recent interview with Mike Milken on the “Conversations with Mike Milken” podcast, Friedman noted that when Nasdaq was formed, the company allowed companies to go public before they were profitable, which was unheard of at the time. This particular change made a significant difference in the bioscience industry, which tends to use the public markets at a much earlier stage than many other industries.

“We changed that paradigm completely,” Friedman said. “[It] translates very well into bioscience, because biotech companies can take years to prove whether or not what they're researching and developing ultimately works, for one thing, and has applicability in the broad market. Yet they tap the public markets before they even generate revenue.”

As the pandemic spread across the world, the global markets plunged amid unprecedented volatility and uncertainty. Friedman believed it was critical to keep the markets open – for both companies and investors. Investors needed to have access to their capital while companies had a huge need for capital to manage through the beginning of a potential downturn in business.

“If we had closed the markets, they would not have been able to gain access to that capital when they needed it the most,” Friedman said. “I think that both the Congressional leaders, as well as business leaders and investors, all agreed that keeping the markets open was one of the most important things we could do during the period of volatility.”

The U.S. bioscience industry has grown exponentially in recent years, creating millions of jobs and generating significant economic output. According to a new report Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and TEConomy Partners, the U.S. bioscience industry employed 1.87 million workers, and its total economic impact on the economy reached $2.6 trillion dollars in 2018, as measured by overall output. Furthermore, as of mid-May, BIO’s COVID-19 Therapeutic Development Tracker was monitoring “more than 400 drug programs in development aimed at eradicating the disease, including 100 vaccine programs and 135 antiviral drug programs.”

As biotech and biopharmaceutical companies work on developing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) is up about 11% year-to-date, outperforming S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Russell 2000.

“There's a whole ecosystem of investors out in the world that invests solely in biotech and bioscience companies, and they have a portfolio play,” noted Friedman. “They might be thematic around cancer research, or they could just look at it as a basket of opportunity.”

With biotech companies performing well amid a downturn, Nasdaq, which is home to 94% of biotech listings, anticipates a strong IPO pipeline through the fall, particularly within healthcare and biotech.

“If you're listed on Nasdaq as a biotech company, you're included in the Nasdaq Biotech index, which now has billions of dollars of assets under management, which then, of course, gives them great long‐term investors in their stock,” Friedman said. “We've developed expertise in that investor ecosystem to help them target investors with our investor relations services. We give them governance tools that help them manage their companies as they're growing. We do events and other things that are geared towards that clientele. I think because of all of that, we have become the home to healthcare.”

