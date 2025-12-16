Markets

Bioretec Board Approves Updated Strategy, Financial Targets For 2026-2028 Period

December 16, 2025 — 02:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bioretec (0TN.F, BRETEC.HE) said Board of Directors has approved the company's updated strategy for 2026-2028 and new financial targets for the strategy period. Bioretec's new financial targets are: reach net sales exceeding 10 million euros by the end of the year 2028; and maintain an average sales margin exceeding 70% during the strategy period. Bioretec noted that it does not consider these financial targets as market guidance for any given year. Bioretec does not expect to reach cash flow positivity or profitability during the strategy period due to the planned strategic investments in R&D and commercialization.

Bioretec's strategy and value creation for the next three years focuses on commercial performance and sales acceleration in both the United States and markets outside of the United States, enabled by continued R&D and expansion of the RemeOs product family. Bioretec targets to introduce at least one new product or indication every 12-18 months. The company plans to establish RemeOs as the leading product family and metal alloys as the preferred solution in the absorbable implant market globally.

