BioRestorative Unveils Strategic Partnership For Advancing BioCosmeceutical Platform

(RTTNews) - BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX), focused on stem cell-based therapies and products, announced a strategic partnership with Dr David J. Goldberg, a recognised expert in laser dermatology, regenerative aesthetics, and clinical research leadership, to advance its regenerative BioCosmeceutical platform.

David J. Goldberg is a clinical Professor of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Director of Cosmetic Dermatology and Clinical Research for the Schwieger Dermatology Group. He has authored more than 220 peer-reviewed publications.

BioRestorative's two core clinical development programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders, and it also operates a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform.

With this agreement, the firm is seeking to accelerate both scientific validation and market adoption of its regenerative BioCosmeceutical platform.

As part of this collaboration, BioRestorative intends for David to lead a prospective, controlled human clinical study with its secretome-derived biologics.

The study is designed to generate comparative outcome data evaluating improvements in skin appearance, texture, and overall quality relative to current aesthetic treatment benchmarks. The firm expects the results to support publication-quality evidence for professional and consumer applications.

"Partnering with Dr Goldberg is foundational to how we are approaching go-to-market execution for our BioCosmeceutical platform," said Crystal Romano, Head of Global Commercialisation at BioRestorative Therapies.

The company's lead clinical development program is BRTX-100, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease. BRTX has traded between $0.19 and $2.04 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $0.23, down 7.82%.

In the pre-market, BRTX is up 0.84% at $0.24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.