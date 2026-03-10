BioRestorative Therapies To Showcase Regenerative Skincare At Be+Well Beauty And Wellness Show

(RTTNews) - Shares of BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) are up by 30% as the company participates in the Be+Well Beauty and Wellness Show in New York City, held March 8-10, 2026.

The company is planning to present its BioCosmeceutical platform at the show. This platform applies regenerative biologics- such as exosomes, growth factors, and signaling proteins—to skincare and aesthetics, aiming to move beyond cosmetic improvement toward true biological performance.

The Be+Well Show is one of the largest professional beauty and wellness events in the U.S., drawing more than 35,000 professionals, 600 brands, and 180 educational sessions. BioRestorative's team, led by Crystal Romano, Head of Global Commercial Operations, engaged with clinics, med spas, distributors, and wellness brands to explore products adoption and distribution opportunities.

CEO Lance Alstodt emphasized that BioRestorative's entry into the beauty market is differentiated by its biotech foundation. Unlike traditional skincare brands, the company operates with cGMP-compliant, ISO-7 cleanroom facilities and rigorous cell and tissue protocols, giving it credibility and scalability in regenerative aesthetics.

The company views its BioCosmeceutical platforms as a high-margin, defensible business that complements its clinical pipeline in spine and metabolic disorders.

BRTX has traded between $0.19 and $2.1 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $0.23, up 8.97%. In the pre-market the stock is up by 30%, at $0.30.

