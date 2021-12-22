Markets
BioRestorative Therapies Rising On Clinical Trial Agreement With PRC Clinical

(RTTNews) - BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) shares are gaining more than 18 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced a Master Service Agreement with the contract research organization - PRC Clinical for Phase 2 clinical trial.

As per the agreement, PRC Clinical will manage BioRestorative's Phase 2 clinical study of BRTX-100 to treat chronic lumbar disc disease.

Currently, BRTX is trading at $5.39, up 17.94 percent from the previous close of $4.57 on a volume of 7,207,158. The shares have traded in a range of $4.36-$132.00 on average volume of 194,818.

