BRTX

BioRestorative Therapies Presents Poster For Phase 2 Study Of BRTX-100 In CLDD

February 05, 2024 — 08:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) Monday announced the presentation of a poster describing preliminary 26 and 52-week blinded data from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of its clinical candidate, BRTX-100, in subjects with chronic lumbar disc disease or cLDD.

BRTX-100 is a cell-based therapeutic engineered to target areas of the body that have little blood flow. The safety and efficacy of BRTX-100 in treating cLDD are being evaluated in Phase 2, a prospective, randomized, double-blinded, and controlled study.

In the pre-market session, shares are gaining more than 21 percent at $3.36 on a volume of 1,078,507.

The poster was presented yesterday at the Orthopaedic Research Society 2024 Annual Meeting.

The clinical-stage company focused on stem cell-based therapies said the previous clinical studies have demonstrated that the harsh microenvironment of the disc could impact cell dose viability and result in a non-efficacious or the worsening of clinical outcomes.

