BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. Scheduled to Release 2024 Financial Results on March 27, 2025

BioRestorative Therapies will release 2024 financial results on March 27, 2025, followed by a management conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX), a clinical-stage company focused on stem cell-based therapies, announced it will release its 2024 financial results on March 27, 2025, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss these results and provide a business update. The call will be accessible via phone and online on the company's website. BioRestorative's main clinical programs include BRTX-100, aimed at treating pain from disc disorders using the patient's own cultured stem cells, and the ThermoStem program targeting obesity and metabolic disorders through brown adipose-derived stem cells. Additionally, the company is advancing its BioCosmeceutical platform, which includes products designed to enhance cosmetic appearance. The release includes forward-looking statements subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

BioRestorative will release its 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to shareholders and potential investors.

The company’s conference call following the earnings release will provide a business update, allowing stakeholders to gain insights into the company’s future direction and strategic initiatives.

BioRestorative's ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for its lead candidate BRTX-100 demonstrates progress in addressing chronic lower back pain, showcasing the company’s commitment to innovative medical solutions.

The introduction of BioCosmeceutical products positions BioRestorative to tap into the cosmetic market, potentially diversifying revenue streams and enhancing brand recognition.

Potential Negatives

The timing of the financial results release just before market close may suggest that the company anticipates a potentially negative reaction to the results.

The absence of key financial metrics or performance results in the press release raises concerns about the company's transparency and could lead to speculation among investors.

The reliance on forward-looking statements highlights the inherent risks in the company's operations and may create uncertainty among stakeholders regarding the reliability of their projections.

FAQ

When will BioRestorative release its 2024 financial results?

BioRestorative will release its 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 27, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the financial results conference call?

You can access the conference call by calling 1-888-506-0062 for domestic or 1-973-528-0011 for international participants.

What is the purpose of the conference call on March 27?

The conference call will review the financial results and provide a business update from BioRestorative's management.

What clinical programs does BioRestorative focus on?

BioRestorative focuses on two core clinical programs: disc/spine disease treatment and metabolic disorders.

Where can I find more information about BioRestorative?

More information about BioRestorative can be found on their website at www.biorestorative.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BRTX Insider Trading Activity

$BRTX insiders have traded $BRTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DALE BROADRICK sold 1,112 shares for an estimated $1,756

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BRTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $BRTX stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MELVILLE, N.Y., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BioRestorative Therapies, Inc



. (“BioRestorative”, “BRTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:





BRTX







)



, a clinical stage regenerative medicine innovator focused on stem cell-based therapies and products, today announced that it will release its 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Following the announcement, BioRestorative management will host a conference call to review the financial results and provide a business update.







2024 Results Conference Call Details:











Date:





Thursday, March 27, 2025









Time:





4:30 p.m. ET









Domestic:





1-888-506-0062









International:





1-973-528-0011









Access Code:





726526













The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at



https://www.biorestorative.com/investor-relations/



under “Events.”







About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.







BioRestorative (



www.biorestorative.com



) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. As described below, our two core clinical development programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders, and we have also recently begun offering BioCosmeceutical products:





• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC



™



): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease. We have also obtained FDA IND clearance to evaluate BRTX-100 in the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain.





• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem



®



): We are developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells (“BADSC”) to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss.





• BioCosmeceuticals: We operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform. Our current commercial product, formulated and manufactured using our cGMP ISO-7 certified clean room, is a cell-based secretome containing exosomes, proteins and growth factors. This proprietary biologic serum has been specifically engineered by us to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and bring forth other areas of cosmetic effectiveness. Moving forward, we also intend to explore the potential of expanding our commercial offering to include a broader family of cell-based biologic aesthetic products and therapeutics via Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies, with the aim of pioneering U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals in the emerging BioCosmeceuticals space.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's latest Form 10-K, as amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.







CONTACT:





Stephen Kilmer





Investor Relations





Direct: (646) 274-3580





Email:



skilmer@biorestorative.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.