BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 14, 2025

BioRestorative Therapies will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 14, followed by a management conference call.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. announced it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 14, 2025, after market close. Following the release, the company's management will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. BioRestorative focuses on stem cell-based therapies, with key initiatives in treating disc/spine diseases and metabolic disorders, including their lead candidate BRTX-100 for chronic lower back pain and a program using brown adipose stem cells to target obesity. The company also has a commercial bio-cosmeceutical platform offering products aimed at cosmetic improvements.

BioRestorative will publicly disclose its first quarter 2025 financial results, providing transparency and accountability to investors.

The company is hosting a conference call for stakeholders to review financial results and provide a business update, fostering engagement and communication with investors.

BioRestorative's ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for BRTX-100 reflects their commitment to advancing innovative therapies for chronic lower back pain, highlighting the company's active role in regenerative medicine.

The FDA IND clearance for evaluating BRTX-100 in treating chronic cervical discogenic pain suggests regulatory progress and potential for expanding treatment options, which can positively impact future growth and market position.

The press release may highlight the company's ongoing clinical trials, which can be interpreted as an indication that they have not yet achieved commercial viability for their core products.

The reliance on forward-looking statements suggests uncertainty in their future performance, which may raise concerns for potential investors.

Failure to provide specific results or updates on previously anticipated milestones could be seen as a lack of progress in key development programs.

When will BioRestorative release its Q1 2025 financial results?

BioRestorative will release its Q1 2025 financial results after market close on May 14, 2025.

How can I listen to BioRestorative's financial results conference call?

The conference call can be accessed at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 14, 2025, by calling 1-888-506-0062 (domestic) or 1-973-528-0011 (international).

What are the primary focus areas of BioRestorative's clinical programs?

BioRestorative's clinical programs focus on disc/spine disease treatment and addressing metabolic disorders using stem cell therapies.

What is the BRTX-100 treatment for back pain?

BRTX-100 is a cell therapy for non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders, derived from a patient’s own stem cells.

What types of products does BioRestorative offer in BioCosmeceuticals?

BioRestorative offers a cell-based secretome product for cosmetic applications, targeting fine lines and wrinkles, and plans to expand its product line.

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



, a clinical stage regenerative medicine innovator focused on stem cell-based therapies and products, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Following the announcement, BioRestorative management will host a conference call to review the financial results and provide a business update.







Wednesday, May 14, 2025









4:30 p.m. ET









1-888-506-0062









1-973-528-0011









924151





















About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.







BioRestorative (



www.biorestorative.com



) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. As described below, our two core clinical development programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders, and we also operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform:





• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC



™



): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease. We have also obtained FDA IND clearance to evaluate BRTX-100 in the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain.





• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem



®



): We are developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells (“BADSC”) to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss.





• BioCosmeceuticals: We operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform. Our current commercial product, formulated and manufactured using our cGMP ISO-7 certified clean room, is a cell-based secretome containing exosomes, proteins and growth factors. This proprietary biologic serum has been specifically engineered by us to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and bring forth other areas of cosmetic effectiveness. Moving forward, we also intend to explore the potential of expanding our commercial offering to include a broader family of cell-based biologic aesthetic products and therapeutics via Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies, with the aim of pioneering U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals in the emerging BioCosmeceuticals space.







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's latest Form 10-K, as amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

CONTACT:
Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
Direct: (646) 274-3580
Email: skilmer@biorestorative.com







Stephen Kilmer





Investor Relations





Direct: (646) 274-3580





Email:



skilmer@biorestorative.com





