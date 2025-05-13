BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 2 Trial of BRTX-100 for Chronic Lumbar Disc Disease at ISCT 2025 Annual Meeting

BioRestorative presented positive preliminary data from its BRTX-100 clinical trial for chronic lumbar disc disease at a major conference.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. announced promising preliminary results from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of BRTX-100, a stem cell therapy for chronic lumbar disc disease (cLDD), presented at the ISCT 2025 Annual Meeting. The trial, involving 15 patients, revealed no serious adverse events and trends showing over 30% improvement in both disability and pain measurements, which aligns with FDA requirements. A significant percentage of subjects experienced notable improvements in function and pain relief. The company aims to enroll up to 99 subjects across multiple clinical sites for this double-blinded and controlled study. BioRestorative focuses on developing cell-based treatments for disc disease and metabolic disorders using proprietary stem cell technologies.

Potential Positives

Preliminary data from a Phase 2 clinical trial of BRTX-100 shows positive trends, indicating potential effectiveness for chronic lumbar disc disease treatment.

No serious adverse events were reported during the trial, which highlights the safety of the treatment.

The U.S. FDA's requirement for over 30% improvement in patient assessments is being met, with data showing trends exceeding this threshold in the trial.

The presentation of trial data at the ISCT 2025 Annual Meeting enhances BioRestorative's visibility and credibility in the regenerative medicine field.

Potential Negatives

The improvement rates for both the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI) and Visual Analog Scale (VAS) measurements during the trial may not meet the FDA's requirement of a greater than 30% improvement, as the data shows only a trend toward this benchmark rather than definitive results.

The percentages of patients achieving over 50% improvement were relatively low, particularly at the earlier stages of the trial, which may raise concerns about the efficacy of the treatment.

The company is still in the Phase 2 trial stage and has not moved to Phase 3, indicating that the product is not yet proven and may face further regulatory scrutiny and uncertainties before market approval.

FAQ

What is the focus of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.?

BioRestorative Therapies focuses on regenerative medicine, specifically stem cell-based therapies and products for chronic conditions.

What are the preliminary results of the BRTX-100 clinical trial?

The preliminary results demonstrated positive efficacy trends with over 30% improvement in disability and pain measurements.

How many patients were involved in the BRTX-100 trial?

The trial included the first 15 patients with chronic lumbar disc disease, as part of a larger Phase 2 study.

What does the BRTX-100 treatment involve?

BRTX-100 is an intradiscal injection of cultured mesenchymal stem cells aimed at treating chronic lower back pain.

What is the aim of BioRestorative's metabolic program?

The metabolic program aims to develop therapies targeting obesity and metabolic disorders using stem cells derived from brown adipose tissue.

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BioRestorative Therapies, Inc



. (“BioRestorative”, “BRTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:





BRTX







)



, a clinical stage regenerative medicine innovator focused on stem cell-based therapies and products, is pleased to announce that preliminary 26-, 52- and 104-week blinded preliminary data from the first 15 patients with chronic lumbar disc disease (“cLDD”) enrolled in the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of BRTX-100 was recently presented by Francisco Silva, Vice President of Research and Development, at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (“ISCT”) 2025 Annual Meeting.





No serious adverse events (SAEs) were reported, and there was no dose (40X10



6



cells) limiting toxicity at 26-104 weeks.





The U.S. Food and Drug Association (FDA) is requiring at least a greater than 30% improvement in both Oswestry Disability Index (“ODI”) and Visual Analog Scale (“VAS” ); ongoing clinical data demonstrates trends greater than 30% improvements in both measures. The following is breakdown of the percentage of subjects that had both a greater than 50% improvement in function, as measured by ODI, and a greater than 50% decrease in pain, as measured by VAS:











Week









Percentage of Subjects with a Greater than 50% improvement in Both ODI and VAS











2





0.0%









12





13.33%









26





46.15%









52





70.0%









104





66.66%













“We were pleased that blinded data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial of BRTX-100 in cLDD continues to be in-line to meet the primary safety endpoint of study, and that the positive preliminary efficacy trends also continue,” said Lance Alstodt, Chief Executive Officer of BioRestorative.





Mr. Silva’s ISCT presentation, titled “Phase 2 Clinical Safety/Efficacy Data of Intradiscal Injection of Hypoxic Mesenchymal Stem Cells for Lumbar Disc Disease,” can be accessed on the Company’s



new website



under “Scientific Publications” in the Product Candidate section.







About the BRTX-100 Phase 2 Trial in cLDD







BRTX-100, a novel cell-based therapeutic engineered to target areas of the body that have little blood flow, is the Company’s lead clinical candidate. The safety and efficacy of BRTX-100 in treating cLDD is being evaluated in a Phase 2, prospective, randomized, double-blinded and controlled study. A total of up to 99 eligible subjects will be enrolled at up to 16 clinical sites in the United States. Subjects included in the trial will be randomized 2:1 to receive either BRTX-100 or placebo.







About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.







BioRestorative (



www.biorestorative.com



) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. As described below, our two core clinical development programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders, and we also operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform:





• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC



™



): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease. We have also obtained FDA IND clearance to evaluate BRTX-100 in the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain.





• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem



®



): We are developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells (“BADSC”) to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss.





• BioCosmeceuticals: We operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform. Our current commercial product, formulated and manufactured using our cGMP ISO-7 certified clean room, is a cell-based secretome containing exosomes, proteins and growth factors. This proprietary biologic serum has been specifically engineered by us to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and bring forth other areas of cosmetic effectiveness. Moving forward, we also intend to explore the potential of expanding our commercial offering to include a broader family of cell-based biologic aesthetic products and therapeutics via Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies, with the aim of pioneering U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals in the emerging BioCosmeceuticals space.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's latest Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.