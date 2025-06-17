BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. Announces $2 Million Stock Repurchase Program to Enhance Shareholder Value

BioRestorative Therapies announces a $2 million stock repurchase program to enhance shareholder value through June 2026.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has announced a stock repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors, allowing the company to buy back up to $2 million of its common stock until June 16, 2026. CEO Lance Alstodt expressed confidence in the company's clinical development pipeline and future prospects, noting that the current share price does not reflect its intrinsic value. The repurchases can occur in various forms, and decisions about timing and quantity will depend on market conditions and other factors. BioRestorative is a clinical-stage company focused on stem cell therapies and is currently advancing programs related to chronic lower back pain and metabolic disorders, along with a commercial line of bio-cosmetic products.

Potential Positives

BioRestorative's authorization of a $2 million stock repurchase program signals confidence in its clinical development pipeline and future business outlook.

The share repurchase program aims to enhance long-term shareholder value, suggesting the company's belief that its current share price undervalues its intrinsic worth.

The company continues to advance its lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, which has received FDA IND clearance for treating chronic cervical discogenic pain and is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for chronic lower back pain.

BioRestorative's innovative focus on regenerative medicine, including novel treatments for metabolic disorders and a BioCosmeceutical platform, indicates a commitment to expanding its product offerings and market potential.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a stock repurchase program may indicate that the company believes its stock is undervalued, which could signal a lack of confidence in achieving growth through operational activities.

The flexibility to modify, suspend, or terminate the repurchase program at any time may raise concerns about the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

The press release does not provide specific details on the expected impact of the clinical trials, leaving uncertainty about the effectiveness and potential market acceptance of their products.

FAQ

What is BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. known for?

BioRestorative Therapies is known for developing stem cell-based therapies and products in the field of regenerative medicine.

What is the purpose of the stock repurchase program?

The stock repurchase program aims to enhance long-term shareholder value by allowing the company to buy back its common stock.

How much stock will BioRestorative repurchase?

BioRestorative is authorized to repurchase up to $2 million of its outstanding common stock through June 16, 2026.

What are BioRestorative's core clinical programs?

BioRestorative's core clinical programs focus on treating disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders using stem cell therapies.

What is the BRTX-100 therapy?

BRTX-100 is a cell therapy candidate developed to treat chronic lower back pain from degenerative disc disease using a patient’s own stem cells.

$BRTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $BRTX stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BioRestorative Therapies, Inc



. (“BioRestorative”, “BRTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:





BRTX







)



, a clinical stage regenerative medicine innovator focused on stem cell-based therapies and products, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $2 million of its outstanding common stock through June 16, 2026.





"This share repurchase program reflects our confidence in the strength of our clinical development pipeline and the future outlook of our business,” said Lance Alstodt, Chief Executive Officer of BioRestorative. “There is no question in our minds that BioRestorative has great science, assets and people. As such, we believe our current share price does not reflect the intrinsic value of the company, particularly in light of our recent clinical and operational progress. Accordingly, we believe this program provides us with an opportunity to enhance long-term shareholder value.”





The repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, or by other means in accordance with applicable securities laws. The timing, number, and value of shares repurchased under the program will be at the discretion of the Company’s management and will depend on a variety of factors, including market conditions, share price, and other corporate considerations.





The share repurchase program may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time at the Company’s discretion and does not obligate the Company to acquire any amount of common stock.







About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.







BioRestorative (



www.biorestorative.com



) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. As described below, our two core clinical development programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders, and we also operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform:





• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC



™



): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease. We have also obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Investigational New Drug (“IND”) clearance to evaluate BRTX-100 in the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain.





• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem



®



): We are developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells (“BADSC”) to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss.





• BioCosmeceuticals: We operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform. Our current commercial product, formulated and manufactured using our cGMP ISO-7 certified clean room, is a cell-based secretome containing exosomes, proteins and growth factors. This proprietary biologic serum has been specifically engineered by us to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and bring forth other areas of cosmetic effectiveness. Moving forward, we also intend to explore the potential of expanding our commercial offering to include a broader family of cell-based biologic aesthetic products and therapeutics via IND-enabling studies, with the aim of pioneering FDA approvals in the emerging BioCosmeceuticals space.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's latest Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.





