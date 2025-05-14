BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES Earnings Results: $BRTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES ($BRTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.56 per share, missing estimates of -$0.33 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $30,000, missing estimates of $387,600 by $-357,600.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BRTX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 21,481 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,717
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 20,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,600
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 12,774 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,266
- MORGAN STANLEY added 10,000 shares (+57.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,300
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 9,258 shares (+45.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,479
- UBS GROUP AG removed 7,951 shares (-48.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,152
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 5,275 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,389
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.