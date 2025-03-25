BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES Earnings Preview: Recent $BRTX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES ($BRTX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $484,500 and earnings of -$0.28 per share.
BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES Insider Trading Activity
BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES insiders have traded $BRTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DALE BROADRICK sold 1,112 shares for an estimated $1,756
BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 21,481 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,717
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 20,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,600
- UBS GROUP AG added 15,604 shares (+2251.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,313
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 12,774 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,266
- MORGAN STANLEY added 10,000 shares (+57.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,300
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 2,000 shares (-91.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,860
- NEWMAN DIGNAN & SHEERAR, INC. added 1,000 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,430
