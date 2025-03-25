BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES Earnings Preview: Recent $BRTX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES ($BRTX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $484,500 and earnings of -$0.28 per share.

BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES Insider Trading Activity

BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES insiders have traded $BRTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DALE BROADRICK sold 1,112 shares for an estimated $1,756

BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

