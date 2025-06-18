BioRestorative Therapies CEO Lance Alstodt to Appear on Benzinga All-Access Show on June 18, 2025

BioRestorative's CEO will be interviewed at Benzinga All-Access Show about the company's stem cell therapies.

Quiver AI Summary

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. announced that its CEO, Lance Alstodt, will be interviewed on the Benzinga All-Access Show on June 18, 2025, at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time, with the interview accessible via live webcast. The company focuses on stem cell-based therapies, with key clinical programs targeting disc/spine diseases through its product BRTX-100 and metabolic disorders with its ThermoStem program, which uses brown adipose-derived stem cells. Additionally, BioRestorative operates a BioCosmeceutical platform for cosmetic products designed to improve skin appearance. The company aims to further its research and FDA approvals in both therapeutic and cosmetic areas, but warns that forward-looking statements in the release are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

CEO Lance Alstodt will be interviewed on the Benzinga All-Access Show, potentially increasing visibility and awareness of the company and its initiatives.

The company has commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial for BRTX-100, signaling progress in its lead cell therapy candidate aimed at chronic lower back pain.

FDA IND clearance for BRTX-100 to evaluate treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain reflects regulatory advancement and potential market readiness for new therapies.

The BioCosmeceutical platform offers a commercial product aimed at cosmetic effectiveness, expanding the company's portfolio and potential revenue streams.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights ongoing clinical trials and product developments but does not provide specific timelines or outcomes for these projects, which may lead to investor uncertainty.

There is a mention of potential risks and uncertainties concerning forward-looking statements, indicating that actual results may vary significantly from expectations, which could concern investors.

The focus on early-stage clinical trials for significant medical treatments may suggest a lengthy pathway to commercialization, potentially delaying revenue generation.

FAQ

What is BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. known for?

BioRestorative Therapies is known for its innovative stem cell-based therapies and regenerative medicine products.

When is the Benzinga All-Access Show interview?

The interview with BioRestorative's CEO is scheduled for June 18, 2025, at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I watch the CEO interview?

You can watch the CEO interview live on YouTube through the provided link or access the archived version on the company's website.

What is BRTX-100 used for?

BRTX-100 is used for non-surgical treatment of lumbosacral disc disorders and chronic lower back pain.

What are BioRestorative's core clinical development programs?

BioRestorative's core programs focus on treating disc/spine diseases and metabolic disorders using stem cell therapies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BRTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $BRTX stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MELVILLE, N.Y., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BioRestorative Therapies, Inc



. (“BioRestorative”, “BRTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:





BRTX







)



, a clinical stage regenerative medicine innovator focused on stem cell-based therapies and products, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Lance Alstodt, will be interviewed during the Benzinga All-Access Show today, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 10:50 a.m. Eastern time.









Benzinga All-Access Show











Date:



Wednesday, June 18, 2025







Time:



10:50 a.m. Eastern Time







Live Webcast:





https://youtube.com/live/VaTuqmybnfY?feature=share







The interview will also be archived on the Investors section of the Company's



website



.







About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.







BioRestorative (



www.biorestorative.com



) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. As described below, our two core clinical development programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders, and we also operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform:





• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC



™



): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease. We have also obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) Investigational New Drug (“IND”) clearance to evaluate BRTX-100 in the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain.





• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem



®



): We are developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells (“BADSC”) to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss.





• BioCosmeceuticals: We operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform. Our current commercial product, formulated and manufactured using our cGMP ISO-7 certified clean room, is a cell-based secretome containing exosomes, proteins and growth factors. This proprietary biologic serum has been specifically engineered by us to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and bring forth other areas of cosmetic effectiveness. Moving forward, we also intend to explore the potential of expanding our commercial offering to include a broader family of cell-based biologic aesthetic products and therapeutics via IND-enabling studies, with the aim of pioneering FDA approvals in the emerging BioCosmeceuticals space.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's latest Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.





CONTACT:





Stephen Kilmer





Investor Relations





Direct: (646) 274-3580





Email:



skilmer@biorestorative.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.