News & Insights

Stocks
BRTX

BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) Price Target Increased by 19.05% to 12.75

July 06, 2023 — 07:46 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for BioRestorative Therapies (OTC:BRTX) has been revised to 12.75 / share. This is an increase of 19.05% from the prior estimate of 10.71 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 207.60% from the latest reported closing price of 4.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioRestorative Therapies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRTX is 0.00%, an increase of 14.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BRTX / BioRestorative Therapies Inc Shares Held by Institutions

North Star Investment Management holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRTX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.