BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) Price Target Increased by 19.05% to 12.75

The average one-year price target for BioRestorative Therapies (OTC:BRTX) has been revised to 12.75 / share. This is an increase of 19.05% from the prior estimate of 10.71 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 207.60% from the latest reported closing price of 4.14 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioRestorative Therapies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRTX is 0.00%, an increase of 14.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
North Star Investment Management holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Parallel Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
