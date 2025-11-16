BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) Price Target Increased by 62.50% to 13.26

The average one-year price target for BioRestorative Therapies (NasdaqCM:BRTX) has been revised to $13.26 / share. This is an increase of 62.50% from the prior estimate of $8.16 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 896.99% from the latest reported closing price of $1.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioRestorative Therapies. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRTX is 0.00%, an increase of 53.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.13% to 433K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 106K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 55K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRTX by 57.83% over the last quarter.

Wealth Alliance holds 40K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

StoneX Group holds 37K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRTX by 22.54% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

