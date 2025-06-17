BioRestorative Therapies' Board Of Directors Authorizes Repurchase Of Up To $2 Mln Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $2 million of its outstanding common stock through June 16, 2026.

"This share repurchase program reflects our confidence in the strength of our clinical development pipeline and the future outlook of our business, said Lance Alstodt, Chief Executive Officer.

The company said the repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, or by other means in accordance with applicable securities laws.

