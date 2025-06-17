Markets
BRTX

BioRestorative Therapies' Board Of Directors Authorizes Repurchase Of Up To $2 Mln Of Common Stock

June 17, 2025 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $2 million of its outstanding common stock through June 16, 2026.

"This share repurchase program reflects our confidence in the strength of our clinical development pipeline and the future outlook of our business, said Lance Alstodt, Chief Executive Officer.

The company said the repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, or by other means in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BRTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.