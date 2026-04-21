BioRestorative Partners With Dr. David J. Goldberg To Advance Regenerative Aesthetic Platform

(RTTNews) - BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) has entered a strategic partnership with globally recognized dermatologist Dr. David J. Goldberg, aiming to accelerate clinical validation and broaden adoption of its regenerative BioCosmeceutical platform across professional, biologic dermal, and consumer markets.

Dr. Goldberg, known for his leadership in laser dermatology, regenerative aesthetics, and clinical research, will lead a prospective, controlled human clinical study evaluating BioRestorative's secretome-derived biologics. These formulations- enriched with exosomes, growth factors, cytokines, and peptides- are manufactured in the company's cGMP, ISO-7-certified cleanroom facility. The study is designed to generate comparative outcome data on improvements in skin appearance, texture, and overall quality relative to current aesthetic benchmarks.

BioRestorative stated that independent clinical validation from a physician of Dr. Goldberg's stature strengthens both the scientific and commercial trajectory of its BioCosmeceutical platform. His involvement is expected to expand access to influential physician networks, enhance brand positioning, and support evidence-based adoption across clinics, medspas, and consumer channels. The company noted that the data generated from the study will help shape education, positioning, and market expansion strategies.

The partnership forms the third pillar of BioRestorative's broader strategy for its BioCosmeceutical business: manufacturing capability through its cleanroom operations, commercial execution through its collaboration with 203 Creates, and now independent clinical validation through Dr. Goldberg's leadership.

Together, these components are intended to establish the infrastructure needed to compete in the rapidly growing regenerative aesthetics category.

Dr. Goldberg, a Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Director of Cosmetic Dermatology and Clinical Research for the Schwieger Dermatology Group, has authored more than 220 peer-reviewed publications. He is also a founder of several major aesthetic and regenerative medicine conferences, giving him significant influence across professional and premium aesthetic markets. He is expected to present study findings and platform data at leading industry meetings, further expanding awareness among key opinion leaders.

"BioRestorative's technology platform is grounded in an area of regenerative science with meaningful clinical promise," said Dr. Goldberg. "Rigorous human evaluation is essential to establishing the level of evidence this field requires. This collaboration provides an opportunity to assess these formulations through a structured clinical framework and to share those findings with the broader medical community - which I believe is critical to advancing the category responsibly."

BRTX has traded between $0.19 and $2.04 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $0.25, down 2.09%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $0.25, down 1.24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.