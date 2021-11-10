Markets
BioRestorative Names Robert Kristal CFO

(RTTNews) - BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX), a company focused on adult stem cell-based therapies, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Robert Kristal as Chief Financial Officer or CFO.

Kristal brings an extensive array of strategic and financial markets experience to BioRestorative, including a background in advising global public life sciences companies in corporate finance, operations management systems, and strategic collaborations.

Kristal is an experienced Wall Street and Bay St. professional who has built teams in both institutional sales and equity research at firms. Most recently he served as the Head of Research for H.C. Wainwright, growing their research product and presence in the biotech, biopharma space.

