Biorem Inc. Showcases Impressive Q1 Growth

May 28, 2024 — 02:11 pm EDT

Biorem Inc (TSE:BRM) has released an update.

Biorem Inc. has reported a robust start to 2024 with a significant 87% revenue increase in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2023, along with a substantial growth in gross profit and a historical order backlog of $52.0 million. The company’s positive financial trajectory is attributed to strong sales, including a new dry scrubber product line, and strategic investments in manufacturing equipment to boost production capacity. Biorem’s cash and working capital positions have also seen a notable rise, promising continued growth and profitability.

