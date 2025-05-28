Markets

Biorem Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q1

May 28, 2025 — 08:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Biorem Inc. (BRM.V) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$0.037 million, or C$0.002 per share. This compares with C$0.344 million, or C$0.019 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 20.1% to C$4.730 million from C$5.918 million last year.

Biorem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$0.037 Mln. vs. C$0.344 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.002 vs. C$0.019 last year. -Revenue: C$4.730 Mln vs. C$5.918 Mln last year.

