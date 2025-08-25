Biorem Inc. Announces Climb In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Biorem Inc. (BRM.V) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$0.745 million, or C$0.040 per share. This compares with C$0.340 million, or C$0.018 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.2% to C$9.43 million from C$7.30 million last year.

Biorem Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$0.745 Mln. vs. C$0.340 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.040 vs. C$0.018 last year. -Revenue: C$9.43 Mln vs. C$7.30 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.