News & Insights

Markets
BIOR

Biora Therapeutics Says BioJet Systemic Oral Delivery Platform Met Key Performance Milestones

January 02, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biotech company Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (BIOR) announced Tuesday that its BioJet Systemic Oral Delivery Platform has met key performance milestones as part of its research collaboration with British drug major AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN).

The BioJet platform is designed to use needle-free, liquid jet injection to deliver drug into the small intestine for systemic absorption.

The results met the company's performance targets of greater than 25% bioavailability compared to subcutaneous delivery, and less than 50% coefficient of variation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIOR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.