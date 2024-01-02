Biora Therapeutics Says BioJet Systemic Oral Delivery Platform Met Key Performance Milestones

(RTTNews) - Biotech company Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (BIOR) announced Tuesday that its BioJet Systemic Oral Delivery Platform has met key performance milestones as part of its research collaboration with British drug major AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN).

The BioJet platform is designed to use needle-free, liquid jet injection to deliver drug into the small intestine for systemic absorption.

The results met the company's performance targets of greater than 25% bioavailability compared to subcutaneous delivery, and less than 50% coefficient of variation.

