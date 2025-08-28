BioPorto's Acute Kidney Injury Test Is Now Commercially Available In US Laboratories

(RTTNews) - BioPorto A/S (THOXF.PK), Thursday announced that its acute kidney injury test, ProNephro AKI (NGAL), is now commercially available to US laboratories through Roche Diagnostics.

The company added that ProNephro AKI (NGAL) is the first Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) biomarker test cleared for pediatric use (ages 3 months through 21 years) in the US.

The announcement also underscores the company's collaboration with Roche, marking the first major commercial step to significantly advance adoption of ProNephro AKI across US hospital institutions.

Looking ahead, the company's first major commercial step to significantly advance adoption of ProNephro AKI across US hospital institutions is on route to obtaining FDA clearance for the ProNephro AKI (NGAL) test for patients 22 plus years of age.

Tuesday, BioPorto's stock closed at $0.2880 on the OTC Markets.

