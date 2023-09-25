News & Insights

Biophytis Shares Surge 79% Following Covid-19 Partnership With Skyepharma

September 25, 2023 — 11:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Biophytis (BPTS) surged 79% in regular trading on Nasdaq after the company signed a partnership agreement with Skyepharma for the production of regulatory batches of Sarconeos (BIO101) for severe forms of Covid-19, with a view to the submission of marketing authorization applications.

In Monday regular trading, BPTS was trading at $1.64 up $0.72 or 79.26%.

Biophytis noted that Skyepharma will develop finished product batches meeting the Good Manufacturing Practice standards required for market access filings. Pharmaceutical development work at the industrial stage will complete the information required for early access authorizations, particularly in France and Brazil.

