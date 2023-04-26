Biophytis (EPA:ALBPS) Price Target Decreased by 7.41% to 0.13

The average one-year price target for Biophytis (EPA:ALBPS) has been revised to 0.13 / share. This is an decrease of 7.41% from the prior estimate of 0.14 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.04 to a high of 0.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 277.22% from the latest reported closing price of 0.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biophytis. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALBPS is 0.00%, an increase of 6.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.93% to 95K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 57K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 58.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALBPS by 10.06% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 27.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALBPS by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALBPS by 14,425.38% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 150.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALBPS by 76.87% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

