Biophytis (BPTS) Soars 73% on Partnership With Skyepharma

Biophytis S.A. BPTS enters into an agreement with Skyepharma, a French company, for the production of batches of its lead candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101), developed to treat severe forms of COVID-19. Following this development, shares of the company soared almost 73% on Sep 25.

Under the terms of agreement, Skyepharma will develop finished product batches of Sarconeos, adhering to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, necessary for regulatory approvals. The finished products are based on an active ingredient for Sarconeos, which is also produced by a French company, SEQENS.

The partnership is also intended to facilitate the submission of marketing authorization applications for Sarconeos.

With Skyepharma's extensive experience in pharmaceutical production and compliance with GMP standards, the partnership secures the production of finished product batches of Sarconeos.

Shares of Biophytis have lost 59.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 16.0% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sarconeos is an orally administered small molecule being developed for the treatment of age- related neuromuscular and cardiorespiratory (COVID-19) diseases. The candidate is also evaluated in two other indications — sarcopenia and duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Like Influenza, COVID-19 has become an endemic respiratory infectious disease that can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome in elderly, immunocompromised or co-morbid patients.

In clinical studies, patients who received Sarconeos experienced a significant 44% reduction in the risk of respiratory failure or early death compared to placebo. These results suggest that Sarconeos has the potential to become the new therapeutic option alongside antiviral or anti-inflammatory to treat patients with severe forms of COVID-19.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Biophytis SA Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Biophytis SA Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Biophytis SA Sponsored ADR Quote

Biophytiscurrently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the same industry are Anika Therapeutics ANIK, Annovis Bio ANVS and Corcept Therapeutics CORT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate forAnika Therapeutics has narrowed from a loss of $1.41 per share to a loss of $1.24 for 2023. The bottom-line estimate has widened from a loss of 79 cents to a loss of 82 cents for 2024 during the same time frame. Shares of the company have lost 37.5% year to date.

ANIK’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the remaining three, delivering an average negative surprise of 32.12%.

In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Annovis Bio has narrowed from a loss of $4.89 per share to a loss of $4.38 for 2023. The bottom-line estimate has narrowed from a loss of $3.18 to a loss of $2.77 for 2024 during the same time frame. Shares of the company have lost 28.8% year to date.

ANVS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in one, delivering an average surprise of 13.40%.

In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Corcept’s earnings has gone up from 62 cents per share to 78 cents for 2023. The bottom-line estimate has also improved from 61 cents to 83 cents for 2024 during the same time frame. Shares of the company have rallied 59.1% year to date.

CORT’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 6.99%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Biophytis SA Sponsored ADR (BPTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.