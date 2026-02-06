This Biopharma Stock Has Surged Nearly 100% and One Fund Just Locked in Gains With a $10 Million Exit

Key Points

Tejara Capital sold 520,503 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $9.81 million, reflecting the full exit and price changes.

The move marked an exit, with the position previously accounting for 5.1% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Arcutis Biotherapeutics ›

On February 5, Tejara Capital reported selling out of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT), unloading 520,503 shares in an estimated $9.81 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 5, Tejara Capital reported selling its entire holding of 520,503 shares in Arcutis Biotherapeutics. The quarter-end net position change in value was a decrease of $9.81 million, reflecting the last-disclosed position value.

What else to know

Tejara Capital Ltd’s full exit from Arcutis Biotherapeutics reduces the position’s weight in the fund from 5.1% of AUM last quarter to zero.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:DEC: $29.07 million (12.09% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GLNG: $13.73 million (5.71% of AUM)

NYSE:SDRL: $12.73 million (5.29% of AUM)

NYSE:NE: $9.85 million (4.09% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MRVI: $9.82 million (4.08% of AUM)

As of February 4, shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics were priced at $26.08, up 99.1% over the past year and vastly outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 14% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of 2/4/26) $26.08 Market capitalization $3.19 billion Revenue (TTM) $317.93 million Net income (TTM) ($44.32 million)

Company Snapshot

Arcutis Biotherapeutics develops and commercializes topical therapies for dermatological diseases, with lead products including roflumilast cream for plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and foam and cream formulations for other skin conditions.

The company generates revenue through the sale of proprietary dermatology treatments, focusing on prescription-based therapies for chronic inflammatory skin disorders.

Primary customers include dermatologists, healthcare providers, and patients with conditions such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and alopecia areata.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in topical treatments for chronic skin diseases. The company develops advanced formulations of roflumilast and other compounds for dermatological diseases.

What this transaction means for investors

A large part of the stock’s nearly 100% one-year gain happened during the fourth quarter, meaning this exit largely crystallized a sharp, fundamentals-driven run rather than stepping away too early.



That rally didn’t come out of nowhere. Third-quarter results showed net product revenue of $99.2 million, more than doubling year over year, as ZORYVE prescriptions accelerated across plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. Management followed by reaffirming confidence in the commercial trajectory, guiding toward full-year 2026 net product sales of roughly $455 million to $470 million, a signal that demand is broadening rather than peaking.



For a concentrated fund like Tejara, exiting after a Q4 surge looks more like risk control than a bearish read on the business. The sale reduced portfolio exposure without disputing the underlying story. Ultimately, the valuation reset already happened, but the company has transitioned into a revenue-scale phase where execution matters more than trial headlines. Now, its future returns hinge on sustained prescription growth, operating leverage, and whether dermatology momentum can mature into durable cash generation.

Should you buy stock in Arcutis Biotherapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Arcutis Biotherapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $432,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Noble Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.