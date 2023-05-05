News & Insights

Biopharma firm Acelyrin valued at $2.1 billion in strong market debut

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

May 05, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

adds details on share debut, background

May 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Acelyrin Inc SLRN.O rose 28% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, giving the biopharma company a market capitalization of $2.1 billion.

The Los Angeles-based company, which had priced its shares at $18 apiece, raised $540 million by selling 30 million shares in an upsized offering on Thursday.

Acelyrin joins a spate of new listings recently that have fueled hopes of a recovery in IPO markets. On Thursday, Johnson & Johnson Inc's JNJ.N consumer health business Kenvue Inc KVUE.Nwent public, becoming the largest public offering since Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.O in 2021.

IPO markets had ground to a virtual halt for most of last year as investor appetite for new listings buckled under steep interest-rate hikes and volatility.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, TD Cowen and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

