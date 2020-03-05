Biopharma Could Outperform Volatile Market, Analyst Says

Bank of America analyst says the coronavirus’s impact on the drug supply chain has been overblown and sees biopharma as a haven during market turmoil.

Bank of America analyst upgrades Amgen, downgrades Moderna.

Looking for opportunity amid the market meltdown? Take a look at biopharma, Bank of America analyst Geoff Meacham argues in a new note out Thursday.

“Despite market volatility from [coronavirus], we expect limited impact on biopharma fundamentals,” Meacham wrote.

Meacham played down the excitement over possible treatments and vaccines for Covid-19, saying that they remain months, or even a year, away.

But he also suggested that fears over the virus’s impact on the pharmaceutical supply chain could be overblown, saying that the outbreak appears to have peaked in major manufacturing regions.

In the note, Meacham updated his calls across the sector. He upgraded Amgen (ticker: AMGN) to Buy from Neutral, and added Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to the U.S. 1 List, a selection of top picks.

He downgraded Moderna (MRNA), which has had extraordinary volatility around news of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine, to Neutral from Buy, citing its outperformance so far this year. And he downgraded Alexion (ALXN) to Neutral from Buy as well, saying the stock could miss out on a sector-wide rally due to worries over competition for its drugs.

“We see opportunities for multiple expansion across the space in the next 6-12 months,” Meacham wrote.

Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the downgrade. Alexion declined to comment.

Biopharma has outperformed the market so far this year, amid an extraordinarily volatile period. The S&P 500 Pharmaceuticals, Biotech & Life Sciences index is down 2.3% so far this year, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is down 0.6%. The broader S&P 500 is down 5.1%.

Meacham’s cut to Moderna seemed almost grudging. He wrote that his price target of $32 remained unchanged, and that, while he has a “positive outlook” on the company’s programs, it had run up too far on excitement over its coronavirus vaccine. “We admit that the rapid process...underscores the rapid response capabilities of Moderna’s mRNA-based therapies and the Norwood manufacturing facility, and while this validates a key strength of the company, we think it’s too early to derive much value from the vaccine at this time,” he wrote.

The cut to Alexion was similar. Meacham downgraded his price target to $110, writing that, while he thinks that competition fears are overblown, they will remain in the minds of investors. “While we continue to think that Alexion’s complement franchise will be durable in the face of these threats, in our view the competitive narrative / concerns will not be resolved in the near future and in the meantime the overhang is likely to continue to weigh on the shares,” he wrote.

Meacham wrote he was upgrading Amgen to Buy and setting a new price target of $250, up from $245, based on 2020 guidance he sees as beatable, and an “emerging new product story. And he wrote that he was adding Bristol-Myers Squibb to his bank’s US-1 list because its valuation is “particularly attractive at current levels.”

Shares of Bristol-Myers were down 0.9% at midday, as the S&P 500 fell 1.9%.

