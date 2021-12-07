Biopharma company Alvotech to go public in $2.25 bln SPAC deal

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Biopharmaceutical company Alvotech Holdings SA said on Tuesday it plans to list in New York by merging with blank-check company Oaktree Acquisition Corp II OACB.N, backed by Oaktree Capital Management, in a deal that values the combined company at around $2.25 billion.

