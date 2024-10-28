BioNxt Solutions Expands Patent Protection Globally

BioNxt Solutions (TSE:BNXT) has released an update.

BioNxt Solutions has advanced its patent protection process for sublingual anticancer drugs aimed at treating autoimmune neurodegenerative diseases, with filings across multiple international jurisdictions. The European Patent Office has positively recognized these patents, which could provide protection until 2045.

