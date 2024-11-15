BioNTech's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on BioNTech.

Looking at options history for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $442,050 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $353,063.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $92.5 and $120.0 for BioNTech, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of BioNTech stands at 369.29, with a total volume reaching 2,574.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in BioNTech, situated within the strike price corridor from $92.5 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

BioNTech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BNTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $23.6 $19.7 $23.6 $115.00 $160.4K 140 129 BNTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.5 $4.1 $4.1 $120.00 $105.9K 108 261 BNTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.6 $6.1 $6.1 $105.00 $88.4K 818 429 BNTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $12.3 $11.5 $12.3 $110.00 $67.6K 921 55 BNTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.6 $11.3 $11.6 $110.00 $64.9K 921 489

About BioNTech

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including covid. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Covid vaccine Comirnaty is its first commercialized product.

Current Position of BioNTech With a volume of 2,881,741, the price of BNTX is down -3.1% at $100.35. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 124 days. Expert Opinions on BioNTech

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $135.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on BioNTech, maintaining a target price of $124. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $137. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Hold rating on BioNTech, maintaining a target price of $122. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on BioNTech with a target price of $171. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Hold rating for BioNTech, targeting a price of $122.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest BioNTech options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.