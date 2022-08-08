BioNTech's (BNTX) Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2

Germany-based BioNTech SE BNTX is an immunotherapy company that focuses on the development of novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company has a deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development.

BioNTech’s mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, which has been developed in partnership with Pfizer, is approved in several countries. Also, the company’s pipeline boasts of several candidates, such as BNT111, the company’s mRNA-based FixVac cancer vaccine program, along with BNT113, BNT122, BNT211 and BNT311, to name a few that are in early to mid-stage studies for various oncological indications.

BioNTech's earnings surprise history has been excellent so far, having surpassed expectations in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average beat of 56.87%. In the last reported quarter, BioNTech delivered an earnings surprise of 74.84%.

Currently, BioNTech has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Earnings: BioNTech reported earnings of $6.45 per share in the second quarter missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.69.

Revenues: BioNTech generated total revenues of $3.19 billion during the second quarter also missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.69 billion.

Key Stats: Commercial revenues decreased by almost 40% to $3.16 million during the second quarter of 2022.

2022 Guidance: BioNTech expects COVID-19 vaccine revenues to be in the range of €13-€17 billion for 2022 unchanged from the previous guidance.

