BioNTech wins 5-year mRNA vaccine deal with German government

BioNTech has won a five-year contract with the German health ministry to produce and supply mRNA vaccines in emergency situations in the country, the Germany-based biotechnology company said on Friday.

Under the framework agreement, BioNTech would reserve and maintain manufacturing capabilities to produce at least 80 million mRNA-based vaccine doses each year to address potential public health threats, the company said in a statement.

"There is growing evidence that viral pandemics will continue to pose a public health challenge for years," said Sean Marett, BioNTech's chief business and chief commercial officer.

BioNTech did not specify any financial details of the agreement.

