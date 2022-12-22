BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - A shipment of BioNTech vaccines for German nationals in China have arrived at the German embassy in Beijing, an embassy spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

The vaccines, a batch of 11,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived late Thursday evening local time at the embassy and will be stored there until the vaccination drive can officially start, the spokesperson said.

The embassy hopes the first doses will be given out "as soon as possible", the spokesperson said.

