BNTX

BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

December 22, 2022 — 10:02 pm EST

Written by Martin Quin Pollard for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - A shipment of BioNTech vaccines for German nationals in China have arrived at the German embassy in Beijing, an embassy spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

The vaccines, a batch of 11,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived late Thursday evening local time at the embassy and will be stored there until the vaccination drive can officially start, the spokesperson said.

The embassy hopes the first doses will be given out "as soon as possible", the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((martin.pollard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNTX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.