BioNTech upgraded to Outperform from In Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded BioNTech (BNTX) to Outperform from In Line with a price target of $125, up from $110. The firm says it has been “growing increasingly constructive for some time now.” The upgrade is combination of opportunism in the shares, valuation, and an increasingly compelling fundamental outlook around BioNTech’s “deep and staggered” oncology pipeline, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BNTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.