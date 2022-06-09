World Markets

BioNTech to soon start mRNA vaccine factory construction in Rwanda

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech said construction of an mRNA vaccine factory to serve Africa would start on June 23 in Rwanda.

FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech 22UAy.DE said construction of an mRNA vaccine factory to serve Africa would start on June 23 in Rwanda.

The groundbreaking ceremony in the capital city of Kigali, is to be attended by Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, further heads of states as well as representatives from the African Union, the European Union, and the World Health Organization, the biotech firm said in a statement.

The German company's modular factory elements, to be assembled in Africa to so-called BioNTainers, would be delivered to the construction site by the end of 2022, it added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular