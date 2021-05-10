BioNTech To Establish Regional Headquarters For South East Asia In Singapore

(RTTNews) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) said Monday that it plans to establish its Regional Headquarters for south east Asia in Singapore.

The company also said it plans to establish a fully integrated mRNA manufacturing facility in Singapore with support from the Singapore Economic Development Board. The new facility will provide regional and global supply capacity of BioNTech's mRNA-based product candidates, as well as a rapid response production capability for south east Asia to address potential pandemic threats.

The company noted that it plans to open its Singapore office and initiate construction of the manufacturing facility in 2021.

The company anticipates that the site could be operational as early as 2023 and will create up to 80 jobs in Singapore.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.