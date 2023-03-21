BioNTech to develop, produce cancer drugs and vaccines in Jerusalem -Israel Fin Min

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

March 21, 2023 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, March 21 (Reuters) - Germany's BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE signed a preliminary deal to set up a facility to produce cancer-related drugs and vaccines in Jerusalem, Israel's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

Under the memorandum of understanding, BioNTech will develop the drugs and vaccines using mRNA technology in the Har Hotzvim technology park. It will also set up a research centre at the Weizmann Institute in central Israel.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.