BioNTech to build mRNA manufacturing site in Singapore

Caroline Copley Reuters
Published
BioNTech said on Monday it plans to set up a regional headquarters and build a new manufacturing site for its vaccines based on messanger RNA technology (mRNA) in Singapore, in the latest move to expand its production network.

The Mainz-based company said it plans to open the Singapore office in 2021 and expects the manufacturing site to be operational by 2023, creating up to 80 jobs in Singapore.

"Having multiple nodes in our production network is an important strategic step in building out our global footprint and capabilities," said Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech.

