BioNTech to be given EU approval for Marburg COVID-19 vaccine plant -source

Adds source in lead

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - The European Union's drugs regulator is set to grant German biotech firm BioNTech BNTX.O approval for the use of COVID-19 vaccines produced at its new site in the German city of Marburg, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

BioNTech launched production in February at the Marburg site, which it purchased from Novartis last year, expecting first vaccines made there to be distributed in early April.

BioNTech declined to comment. EMA was not immediately available for comment.

Bloomberg earlier reported the go-ahead was immminent.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Keith Weir, Maria Sheahan and Thomas Escritt)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.