Markets
BNTX

BioNTech To Acquire Manufacturing Site From Novartis Singapore To Develop MRNA Pipeline

November 14, 2022 — 03:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) Monday announced an agreement with Novartis Singapore Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Pte. Ltd. to acquire one of its GMP-certified manufacturing facilities to develop mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics.

The company said its Singapore affiliate BioNTech Pharmaceuticals Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. has signed the agreement with Novartis and the acquisition will strengthen its global footprint in Asia. The facility will serve as BioNTech's Regional Headquarters and become its first mRNA manufacturing facility in Singapore.

Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board, the acquisition will help accelerate the establishment of a state-of-the-art mRNA manufacturing facility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNTX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.