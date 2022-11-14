BioNTech To Acquire Manufacturing Site From Novartis Singapore To Develop MRNA Pipeline

(RTTNews) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) Monday announced an agreement with Novartis Singapore Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Pte. Ltd. to acquire one of its GMP-certified manufacturing facilities to develop mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics.

The company said its Singapore affiliate BioNTech Pharmaceuticals Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. has signed the agreement with Novartis and the acquisition will strengthen its global footprint in Asia. The facility will serve as BioNTech's Regional Headquarters and become its first mRNA manufacturing facility in Singapore.

Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board, the acquisition will help accelerate the establishment of a state-of-the-art mRNA manufacturing facility.

