BioNTech to acquire British artificial intelligence startup InstaDeep

Jan 10 (Reuters) - BioNTech SE BNTX.Osaid on Tuesday it will acquire the rest of British artificial intelligence startup InstaDeep that it does not already own for a total upfront consideration of about 362 million euros ($388.21 million) in cash and stock.

($1 = 0.9325 euros)

