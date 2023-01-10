BNTX

BioNTech to acquire British artificial intelligence startup InstaDeep

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

January 10, 2023 — 07:26 am EST

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - BioNTech SE BNTX.Osaid on Tuesday it will acquire the rest of British artificial intelligence startup InstaDeep that it does not already own for a total upfront consideration of about 362 million euros ($388.21 million) in cash and stock.

