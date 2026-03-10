Markets
BNTX

BioNTech Stock Falls 21% Over Turning To Loss In Q4, Weak FY26 Outlook, Co-Founders Plan To Exit

March 10, 2026 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of BioNTech SE (BNTX) are moving down about 22 percent during Tuesday morning trading following the announcement of net loss in the fourth quarter, and co-founders Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci's decision to establish an independent biotechnology company

The company's stock is currently trading at $80.24, down 21.48 percent or $21.54, over the previous close of $102.16 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $79.52 and $124.00 in the past one year.

For the fourth quarter, net loss was 305.0 million euros, compared to a net income of 259.5 million euros a year ago. Moreover, the company lowers its financial guidance for fiscal year 2026, anticipating total revenues of 2.0 billion euros to 2.3 billion euros, compared to 2.87 billion euros in fiscal 2025.

Meanwhile, Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci will transition into the management of their new company by the end of 2026 after their current service agreements end. BioNTech's Supervisory Board has initiated an executive search to identify successors for the positions to ensure a smooth transition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BNTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.