BioNTech Slips To Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Immunotherapy company Biopharmaceutical New Technologies or BioNTech SE (BNTX) reported Monday a net loss of 315.1 million euros or 1.31 euros per share for the first quarter, compared to net profit of 502.2 million euros or 2.05 euros per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter plummeted to 187.6 million euros from 1.28 billion euros in the same quarter last year, mainly due to sharply lower demand for COVID-19 vaccines.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company continues to project group revenues in the range of 2.5 billion to 3.1 billion euros.

