BioNTech signs deal to co-develop OncoC4's cancer drug

March 20 (Reuters) - Germany's BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE said on Monday that it signed a deal with privately held OncoC4 Inc to co-develop and commercialize its cancer antibody drug candidate.

OncoC4 will get a $200 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments as well as double-digit tiered royalties.

The companies said they will co-develop the candidate, ONC-392, as a monotherapy or as a combination therapy in various cancer indications.

A late-stage trial for the drug has been planned for this year, the companies said.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Savio D'Souza)

