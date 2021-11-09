US Markets
BNTX

BioNTech sees up to 17 bln eur in vaccine revenue this year

Contributors
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Patricia Weiss Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Germany's BioNTech SE said the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with partner Pfizer will likely generate up to 17 billion euros ($19.6 billion) in revenues this year, as booster shots take hold and use in children increases.

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany's BioNTech SE BNTX.O said the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with partner Pfizer PFE.N will likely generate up to 17 billion euros ($19.6 billion) in revenues this year, as booster shots take hold and use in children increases.

Based on planned deliveries of up to 2.5 billion doses so far, BioNTech said in a statement on Tuesday that it expects 16 billion to 17 billion euros in revenue accruing to it from the vaccine this year, up from a forecast in August of 15.9 billion euros.

That figure includes milestone payments from partners and a share of gross profit in its partners' territories, the company added.

Pfizer, for its part, last week said it expected to book $36 billion in 2021 sales of the COVID-19 vaccine and forecast another $29 billion from the shot in 2022, topping analyst estimates for both years.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNTX PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular